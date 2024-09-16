San Antonio launches insulin assistance program at H-E-B pharmacies

A patient draws an insulin medication into a syringe in this undated photo.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio and H-E-B launched the Diabetes Insulin Assistance Program to help residents struggling with the high cost of insulin.

The program aims to make diabetes management more affordable and raise awareness about free diabetes self-management workshops offered by the city’s Metropolitan Health District.

The program will cover up to $100 per insulin prescription for those in need, including refills. This financial assistance is available to San Antonio and Bexar County residents, regardless of their insurance status, and will continue until funds run out.

Eligible residents can visit any of the 19 participating H-E-B pharmacies to drop off or send in their prescriptions. Free delivery is also available within a 15-mile radius of these locations.

To enroll in the program, people must fill out a consent form at the pharmacy or online at SA.gov/Health (location information here). While participation in the city’s free diabetes self-management workshops is encouraged, it’s not required to receive financial assistance.

For more information or assistance, visit SA.gov/Health or call 311.

