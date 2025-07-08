‘I thought I was going to die’: Hill Country floods survivor recounts harrowing escape as family members remain missing

KERRVILLE, Texas – Leo Romero Jr. turns 19 years old on Wednesday, but the milestone is bittersweet.

He is missing his father, stepmother and 2-year-old brother after a catastrophic flood ripped their home from its foundation on July 4.

Romero, who is recovering at Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville, survived the flood that swept his family away.

He described the terrifying moments as the water rose and the house was destroyed.

“I thought that was it,” Romero said. “I don’t want to say I accepted it, but I thought I was going to die.”

Romero never went to sleep the night of July 3. Around 6 a.m. on July 4, he heard water beneath him, but it had not yet entered the house. He woke his father, stepmother Natalia Venzor and his brother Carlos Romero.

“It was bad, but at that moment, we didn’t think what happened was going to happen,” Romero said.

As the water surged, his father told Romero and Venzor to climb onto a couch and grab the curtains. Romero’s father held his son in the air as the floodwaters rose.

Romero recalled being hit on the head as the roof collapsed and the house was swept away.

“Next thing I know, the house is gone,” Romero said. “I’m in the water.”

He struggled to hold onto debris as the current carried him away.

“I think I just hit a lot of rubble, parts of houses, trees and stuff like that,” Romero said.

After four hours trapped in the floodwaters, firefighters rescued him.

Romero has not seen some of his family since that morning, but he holds onto hope.

“We have the whole family searching. Neighbors, search,” Romero said.

“I’m glad I’m safe,” Romero said, in part. “But it hurts knowing that I don’t know anything about my family.”

Romero’s mother shared a voicemail he left as the water rose, capturing the fear in his voice.

“Te amo mami,” Romero told his mother.

Authorities continue searching for Romero’s father, stepmother and brother amid the ongoing flood recovery efforts.

