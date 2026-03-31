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Local News

Waymo expands service in Alamo City with San Antonio International Airport transportation

The vehicles officially began operating in the Alamo City in February

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Waymo, a fully autonomous vehicle company, expanded its service in the Alamo City on Tuesday to include rides to and from the San Antonio International Airport.

In a statement, a Waymo spokesperson said the company is the first fully autonomous ride service to provide airport transportation in Texas.

“Providing a safe and reliable ride to and from the airport is one of the most requested uses for Waymo riders, and we’re proud to bring that capability to San Antonians,” said Arica Gately, Waymo’s head of airport partnerships and business development.

Drop-offs are intended to take place at the terminal’s curbside. Pickups are available at the rideshare areas, the statement said.

“Waymo works closely with communities to meet the diverse needs of residents and expanding access to San Antonio International Airport will serve as a key connection to the region’s transportation network,” Gately said.

Waymo vehicles officially began operating in the Alamo City last month.

The vehicles serve riders across more than 60 square miles in San Antonio, including areas from North Star Mall down to the San Antonio Rodeo fairgrounds, the Frost Bank Center, downtown, the River Walk, the Alamo and the Henry B. González Convention Center.

The launch in San Antonio is part of a broader expansion. Waymo is also welcoming public riders into its fully autonomous ride-hailing service in Dallas, Houston and Orlando.

More Waymo coverage on KSAT:

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