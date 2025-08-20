KSAT Q&A: Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones discusses Project Marvel pause, city budget and police funding

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joined KSAT’s 6 O’Clock News on Tuesday for a Q&A to discuss Project Marvel, the city budget and police funding.

Jones emphasized the importance of pausing the Project Marvel vote to allow for an “independent economic impact study” and meaningful public input.

During the Q&A, Jones called the Aug. 21 deadline “artificial” and questioned the rush to vote before the public has had a chance to provide feedback.

“Why vote on this without the opportunity of the, frankly, without the benefit of the people’s feedback on that term sheet?” Jones said. “We have yet to hear a good reason why folks are rushing into voting on this on Aug. 21. There is no reason to do that.”

She also emphasized the importance of voters providing feedback before their council members vote on the term sheet.

“I’d like every one of my council colleagues to have at least two in-person town halls engagements, public engagements with their constituents,” Jones said. “Get your constituents’ feedback — on the economic impact study and on the term sheet.”

Read also: