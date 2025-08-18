San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones to hold news conference on Project Marvel

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones will hold a news conference on Monday afternoon regarding Project Marvel.

The news conference will take place at 4 p.m. in front of City Hall downtown.

Jones’ update comes hours after two items related to Project Marvel showed up on the city council’s agenda.

The first item is a resolution stating the city council will not move forward on a proposed term sheet with the Spurs for a new arena downtown until the city receives an independent economic impact study. The resolution also requires each council member to host at least two in-person meetings with constituents to discuss the findings before moving forward.

The second item is a resolution directing City Manager Erik Walsh to move forward and complete negotiations with the Spurs on the terms for the new proposed arena.

Jones asked Walsh to add the first resolution on Sunday night. Walsh told Jones and the council a few hours later that five council members had asked to have a vote on the term sheet.

Walsh had previously told council members a vote could come as early as Aug. 27.

Last week, Jones called on the city to pause the project until it gets an economic impact study on the proposed project by a firm that does not have ties to the team.

