San Antonio City Council to vote on two resolutions regarding Project Marvel this Thursday

The City of San Antonio presented the conceptual plans for a new sports and entertainment district centered around Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Renderings are for illustrative purposes and don’t show the final design.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council on Thursday could determine whether the city will move forward with a proposed plan to fund a new downtown arena for the San Antonio Spurs.

On Monday, two items showed up on the city council’s agenda pertaining to Project Marvel.

The first item is a resolution where the city council will not move forward on a proposed term sheet with the San Antonio Spurs for a new arena downtown until the city receives an independent economic impact study. The resolution also requires each council member to host at least two in-person meetings with constituents to discuss the findings before moving forward.

The second item is a resolution directing City Manager Erik Walsh to move forward and complete negotiations with the Spurs on the terms for the new proposed arena.

Last week, Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones called on the city to pause the project until it gets an economic impact study on the proposed project by a firm that does not have ties to the team.

CSL, the company that performed the previous impact study, is owned by Sixth Street, a company that is a partial owner of the Spurs. However, it did not conduct a study of the arena’s impact specifically. It looked at the impact of the entire proposed sports and entertainment district and used findings for a study commissioned by the Spurs when discussing the impact of the arena.

The city has been considering financing up to $500 million for the arena, but the final total is still unknown. However, Jones told reporters last week that she felt CSL’s analysis was incomplete and wants a study that explores local market conditions. CSL conducted a similar study for the city of Philadelphia as it considered building a new arena.

“I think if an independent economic analysis corroborates the numbers that the Spurs have provided, their consultant has provided, and that CSL has provided in other funds, then they corroborate it. And we can, I think, have the confidence to move forward,” Jones said in a news conference last week.

In a meeting earlier this month, Jones urged council members to hold off on approving the terms until a new study is done. However, at least seven of the 10 other council members indicated they wanted the city manager to move forward with negotiations.