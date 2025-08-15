Could the Spurs leave San Antonio if a new arena isn’t built? It’s happened in other cities.

A fan holds a photo of Victor Wembanyama during an NBA basketball draft watch party at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Thursday, June 22, 2023. The San Antonio Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama with the first pick. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – As San Antonio’s City Council discusses the potential of a proposal to create a new sports and entertainment district downtown that would be anchored by a new arena where the San Antonio Spurs would play, some wonder what would happen if that arena doesn’t get built. Would the team decide to move from San Antonio?

“The team means so much to us and so much to the community,” Spurs Governor Peter J. Holt said in an interview with KSAT’s RJ Marquez in June. “Our job is to ensure that it’s successful so that the team can have the most positive impact on the community.”

KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Stephania Jimenez asked San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones this week if she thought the Spurs would move if the new arena wasn’t built, she said “that is a decision for the Spurs to make.“ Jones also said “nobody wants that” about a possible Spurs departure, but “we don’t need to go into this, I think, operating from a place of fear."

There has been a history of sports franchises leaving their cities for new homes.

Most recently, the city of Oakland, California, has seen its Major League Baseball, National Football League and National Basketball franchises all move to new homes in other cities. The Raiders (NFL) and the Athletics (MLB) left Oakland-Alameda Coliseum for Las Vegas after the city and teams could not reach an agreement on new stadiums. The Raiders now play in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas while the A’s play in Sacramento while a new stadium is being built on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Golden State Warriors, the area’s NBA franchise, remained in the Bay Area. However, the team moved from Oracle Arena in Oakland across the Bay Bridge to the Chase Center in San Francisco in 2019.

As far as other NBA franchises go, several cities have seen their teams leave town for newer arenas.

In 1979, The New Orleans Jazz left Louisiana for Salt Lake City due to financial struggles and playing the Superdome.

In 2002, the NBA returned to New Orleans when the Charlotte Hornets moved to town. The move came after voters in Charlotte voted down a referendum that would have funded a new downtown arena.

In 2008, the Seattle Supersonics moved to Oklahoma City after its arena fell behind NBA standards. The team wanted the state of Washington to fund more than $200 million to update Key Arena, but political officials refused to do so. After the team’s ownership group sold the team and the new owner moved the franchise to Oklahoma City. The city of Seattle fought the move, but ultimately settled and the team became the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Other similar moves include:

1972 - Washington Senators become the Texas Rangers after Senators had financial troubles. The team’s owner wanted to change the lease agreement at the stadium in D.C.

1984 - The Baltimore Colts move to Indianapolis in the middle of the night after the city refused to replace the team’s aging stadium. The state was about to seize the team through eminent domain before the team left town.

2005 - The Montreal Expos left Canada and became the Washington Nationals. The owner wanted renovations done to Olympic Stadium, but ultimately sold the team to an owner who wanted a new stadium.

Holt said the Spurs are focused on establishing a regional presence, with games being played in Austin and Mexico, but reiterated that San Antonio is home.

“San Antonio is our home,” Holt said in June. “We just built this $100+ million performance campus. It’s the best in the NBA. I’d argue it’s one of the best in the world. We want to continue to invest in San Antonio.”