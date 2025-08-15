Former Mayor Ron Nirenberg discusses Spurs arena funding, future in San Antonio amid negotiations

SAN ANTONIO – Former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg shared his perspective on the ongoing negotiations between the Spurs and the city regarding funding for the new arena. He emphasized the cultural and economic importance of the project.

“This is an opportunity to bring that important part of our San Antonio culture and heritage back downtown where they were in the first place and where they belong,” Nirenberg said.

Nirenberg acknowledged the city council’s careful deliberations on what he described as a significant moment for the community.

“I think what they’re looking at is not only a sound and prudent deal for our city, but also one that I think is far and above one of the strongest investments we’ve ever made in downtown,” the former mayor said.

Nirenberg addressed misinformation surrounding the project, clarifying that the funding would come from tax revenue generated by visitors and tourists through hotel stays and rental car taxes.

He emphasized that local residents’ tax bills would not be impacted by the development or the arena.

Recent economic reports mentioned by current Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, which have raised questions about the project, were described by Nirenberg as similar to forecasts and not a basis for budget decisions.

“Economic impact forecasts are not something you set a budget to, nor are they something that you would make a decision based on,” Nirenberg said. “And so, at some point, you’ve got to say, ‘OK, we’ve got the right analysis. We answer the questions that achieve the aspirations of our city and you move forward.”

Nirenberg called the deal “extraordinary” for the city, highlighting that the Spurs were committing $1 billion toward improving downtown. He also praised the Spurs as honest and good-faith partners, dismissing political interference as a complicating factor.

“The Spurs have been excellent partners,” Nirenberg said. “They have never once threatened to leave.”

While understanding Jones’ request for more information, Nirenberg expressed confidence in the partnership established before he left office.

“When we’ve approached this, we’ve done it prudently,” Nirenberg said. “We’ve sought a fair deal that protects local taxpayers, and we’ve also done it to achieve the great aspirations that we have for our downtown.”

More recent Project Marvel coverage on KSAT: