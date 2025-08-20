Prominent San Antonio business owners rally for Spurs arena term sheet approval

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio business owners and hotel and restaurant industry representatives will gather Wednesday morning to advocate for a positive City Council vote on the Spurs arena term sheet.

The news conference will take place at 9 a.m. on the steps of City Hall, 100 Military Plaza.

The event will be livestreamed in this article, on KSAT.com and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

Participants in Wednesday’s news conference will include:

Pete Cortez of La Familia Cortez Restaurants

Chef Johnny Hernandez of La Gloria Group

Terrin Fuhrmann of Elsewhere Garden Bar and Kitchen

John Carbajal of eXp Realtor and Aztec Corner Bar

Chad Carey of Empty Stomach Group

Jody Newman of Friendly Spot

Local mural artist Andy Benavidez

Also attending are downtown residents, hospitality employees, and leadership from area chambers of commerce, including SATX, San Antonio Restaurant Association, Centro San Antonio, Alamo Trust, San Antonio Sports, Valero Alamo Bowl, and various real estate and construction industry groups.

They will “stand in solidarity and advocate for the City Council to move forward with a positive vote on the city’s negotiated term sheet with San Antonio Spurs,” a news release states.

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones has continued to push for the city to hold off on approving a non-binding set of terms for funding the $1.3 billion arena until it has an “independent economic impact study” and meetings in each council district to get community feedback.

Jones said the only information on an arena’s possible benefits has come from a study commissioned by Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

“This is not a hard ask, right?” Jones said, flanked by members of multiple community groups critical of Project Marvel. “I think I have been very clear that I want the Spurs here. I want a good deal, and I think we can confidently, you know, work with the community if we have confidence in the data.”

