Why ‘THIS IS A TAX INCREASE’ sub-headline is included on Props A & B on the Nov. 4 ballot in Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – ​The sub-headlines “THIS IS A TAX INCREASE” on Propositions A and B on the Bexar County ballot are causing some confusion among some prospective voters in the Nov. 4 election.

Voters will decide if they want to raise the county hotel venue tax to pay for a new San Antonio Spurs arena downtown and for improvements to county-owned facilities around the Frost Bank Center.

The county venue tax, which helped pay for the Frost Bank Center’s construction, is split between a 1.75% tax on hotel stays and 5% tax on short-term car rentals.

Proposition A seeks to bump the hotel tax to 2%. It’ll allow Bexar County to use venue tax money to upgrade and finance facilities like the Freeman Coliseum, the Frost Bank Center and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. The county said this would be about $192 million in improvements.

Proposition B focuses on the funding Bexar County would contribute to a new Spurs arena. This proposition would use the same funding sources as Prop A. It’ll allow Bexar County to use an estimated $311 million from the venue taxes to help fund the arena’s construction.

A major argument from supporters of Propositions A and B on the November ballot is that neither will increase taxes for Bexar County residents.

​While it is a tax increase, it doesn’t target Bexar County taxpayers.

WATCH BELOW: Who will pay for a new Spurs arena in downtown San Antonio? KSAT Explains

The ballot wording “THIS IS A TAX INCREASE” is a state requirement as of the last legislative session.

If a school district or local government proposes a bond or changes the tax rate, they must include the phrase “THIS IS A TAX INCREASE” in the ballot language.

This appears to be creating confusion for some potential voters. KSAT received an email inquiring about the situation and whether it is legal.

Yes, it’s legal and mandated by law.

​This confusion, consternation and disturbance may be because this is the first time local voters have seen the sub-headline on a county ballot.

It’s been required on school district bonds and propositions that affect the tax rate for six years. In the last legislative session, lawmakers added local government to the requirement.

​The sub-headline is required, regardless of who is paying the tax or whether the total tax paid actually increases. This is why taxing authorities, such as school districts in the past and now both school districts and local governments, make significant efforts to communicate that a tax rate change does not automatically mean taxpayers will pay more.

Elections More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2025 page.

Read also: