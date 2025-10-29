District 8 Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez talks about her goals, coming back from DWI arrest

SAN ANTONIO – On this week’s “Connect with the Council,” KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga visited Denman Estate Park to chat with District 8 Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez.

The mother of two was elected in a runoff in June to represent District 8. Previously, she served as chief of staff under former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg from 2018-2021. That work helped convince her to run for city council.

“I really believe in a strong local government,” she said. “I believe in government that’s always working on behalf of residents and small businesses. And so, yeah, it’s fun.”

Meza Gonzalez is also following in the footsteps of her late mother, Choco Meza, who was a longtime civic leader and a fixture in West Side politics.

“I’ve been involved in campaigns my entire life. I believe in that,” she said. “There’s still good electeds out there and that are working hard.”

Meza Gonzalez also opened up about facing her constituents in July after a very public DWI arrest.

“It’s about being accountable, being responsible for decisions and being honest about that, and so that’s the most I can do,” she said. “That’s what the least that they should expect of me. And so we’ve done that, and I feel really good about the conversations I have with HOA presidents. The response I’m getting sounds great.”

