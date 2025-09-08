Connect with the Council: District 9 Councilwoman Misty Spears talks Project Marvel, flood control

SAN ANTONIO – On this week’s “Connect with the Council,” KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga visited the North Side to chat with District 9 Councilwoman Misty Spears at The Mermaid Cafe.

Spears was elected to the city council back in June and is already tackling issues that are impacting her constituents, including homeless encampments and flooding control. This comes days after two people experiencing homelessness died in flash flooding along Salado Creek.

She is also gearing up to vote on the multi-billion-dollar city budget later this month, while talks over Project Marvel continue.

Spears insists that a billion-dollar development downtown can also benefit her residents on the North side.

“We live in District 9, but we travel around the whole city. The whole city is ours,” Spears said.

“I feel like that’s what’s so charming about San Antonio, and unique about San Antonio, is its got this small-town feel. We have our own flavor. To me, the story of San Antonio is the true story of Texas. So, I feel District 9 residents ... you don’t stay in one spot; you visit your city. And so definitely, I think District 9 cares."

In addition to being a councilmember, Spears is a wife and mother to three young girls.

“They’re the why,” she said. “The kids are the why; you’re helping your residents today because you’re thinking about their kids, your own kids, the grandkids, and their future. So, it’s the ultimate motivator, right? How do I protect this community? How do I grow this community in our city in the right way so that hopefully my kids will stay around, and we have jobs for the future?"

