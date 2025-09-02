Haven for Hope calls for increased awareness after 2 people found dead along Salado Creek

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police found two bodies along the Salado Creek on Monday afternoon while searching through piles of debris.

“It appears they were washed up with the water (Sunday night) coming down the creek,” SAPD Chief William McManus said during a news conference.

As of Monday night, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has not identified either victim. McManus said it appears both victims had been experiencing homelessness.

Hours before the bodies were found, friends of the victims told police “they had not seen them in a while.”

Police said those friends began their own search hours later and found the body of a female along Salado Creek near Maltsberger Lane, U.S. Highway 281, and Wurzbach Parkway. The friends called SAPD, which responded with the assistance of the San Antonio Fire Department.

Officials continued the search downstream and found the body of a male. It appears both victims drowned, police said.

“It’s really sad that this continues to happen,” said Terri Behling, the director of communications for Haven for Hope, a homeless shelter in San Antonio.

Beling said outreach before storms is a part of her team’s routine.

“Flash flooding is probably the most dangerous,” She said. “If we learned anything from what happened with the tragedy in Hill Country is that it does come out of nowhere.”

Behling warned people experiencing homelessness to seek higher ground during severe weather. She also called on the entire community to keep an eye out for those at risk.

“Reach out,” Behling said. “We can get a team out there to warn them of the weather that might be coming.”

San Antonio’s Homeless Connections Hotline can be reached at 210-207-1799.

