2 people found dead in North Side creek after Sunday night flooding, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The bodies of a young man and woman were found in a North Side creek after being reported missing by friends on Monday, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

Some friends of the missing man and woman alerted police that they had not seen their friends near the usual place they frequented. The friends later called back to tell officers they had found one of the bodies in a North Side creek.

Police went to the 12500 block of Maltsberger Lane and found the first body, as well as another body. The friends believe a third person, who police believe is possibly a male, is still missing. SAPD is still looking for that person.

McManus said the bodies washed up in the creek as a result of Monday night’s flooding in the area.

The chief said there was no homeless camp where the bodies were found, just a lot of debris from the flooding.

McManus said there is no suspicion of foul play at this point in the investigation.

KSAT will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Read also: