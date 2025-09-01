Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man, 21, killed in North Side shooting, SAPD says

Officers found man with gunshot wounds early Monday in the 10000 block of Westwood Drive

KSAT Digital Staff

Police lights generic

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting early Monday morning on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers found a man unresponsive on the ground with gunshot wounds in the 10000 block of Westwood Drive around 1:22 a.m. Monday. It’s unclear where on the man’s body he was shot.

Recommended Videos

The man died due to his injuries at the scene, according to police.

SAPD said no suspect information had been provided, and the investigation remains active.

KSAT will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos