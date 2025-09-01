Man, 21, killed in North Side shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting early Monday morning on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers found a man unresponsive on the ground with gunshot wounds in the 10000 block of Westwood Drive around 1:22 a.m. Monday. It’s unclear where on the man’s body he was shot.

The man died due to his injuries at the scene, according to police.

SAPD said no suspect information had been provided, and the investigation remains active.

KSAT will update this story with more information as it becomes available.