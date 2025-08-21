Connect with the Council: District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran discusses Project Marvel

SAN ANTONIO – On this week’s “Connect with the Council,” KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga visited the South Side to chat with District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran.

Viagran, a lifelong San Antonio Spurs fan, was recently re-elected to the City Council. She has been very active in the ongoing discussions around Project Marvel.

“I’ve always been very clear on where I stand on this issue,” Viagran said. “And I’m completely confident in the team we have in the city to negotiate a contract.”

Viagran told KSAT that she is aware of the recent trend where major cities build sports venues downtown surrounded by other development.

Viagran was born in District 3, where she graduated from Providence Catholic School.

Her priority is ensuring that the Spurs remain in San Antonio. Part of that is having serious discussions around Project Marvel and securing the vote for the term sheet.

“I think we’re ready to go and take that vote on Thursday,” Viagran said. “And then let the community know, let the rest of the nation know, San Antonio is in and wants their Spurs to stay.”

