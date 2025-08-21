KSAT Q&A: District 7 councilwoman discusses Thursday’s Project Marvel vote

SAN ANTONIO – District 7 Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito joined Wednesday’s 6 O’Clock News for a KSAT Q&A to discuss San Antonio city council’s upcoming Project Marvel vote.

On Thursday, council members will decide whether to execute a non-binding set of terms this week or agree on a momentary pause.

Gavito, who said she supports Project Marvel forward, broke down the Spurs’ term sheet that is up for a vote.

“When I was making the decision, I looked at the impacted residents,” Gavito told KSAT 12 News anchors Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur on Wednesday. “It is zero to little impact to the city.”

