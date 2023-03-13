65º

The Pig Stand on Broadway serves its last meal

On Sunday, hundreds of people lined up to get one last bite

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – After 100 years, the Pig Stand on Broadway served its last meal on Sunday.

The once waitress, now owner Mary Ann Hill said although she is sad to see the diner close, it’s what’s best for her health.

The developer GrayStreet Property purchased the land.

“Never did I dream that this many people would be here to say goodbye,” Hill said.

Generations of families have enjoyed the diner since its opening.

“I used to come here with my dad when they’d have car shows and stuff. Used to come when they had the big donuts,” customer Gregory Canales said.

On Sunday, hundreds of people lined up to get one last bite at the diner and staff members had to lock the door to keep people from pouring in.

The pigs and antiques inside will be available for auction on April 1st in the parking lot. The money will support Pig Stand staff.

