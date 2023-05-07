Man arrested in connection with his child’s shooting death on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A father is in custody after San Antonio police said an argument involving him and his girlfriend led to the fatal shooting of their 8-month-old child.

Alejandro Martinez is charged with injury to a child - serious bodily injury and was taken into custody Saturday, according to SAPD.

The charge stems from an incident on April 12 at the Merida Apartments in the 2100 block of NE Loop 410.

Police said the infant’s parents, one of whom is Martinez, were arguing when the gun went off, striking the infant and her 21-year-old mother. Both were taken to an area hospital, where the child died from her injuries, SAPD said.

The child’s mother was released from the hospital and was later arrested in connection with the child’s death.

SAPD identified her on Saturday as Ruby Mora, who is also charged with injury to a child - serious bodily injury, according to Bexar County court records.

After the shooting, Martinez was on the run from authorities. Eventually, detectives were able to track him down at a motel in the 11500 block of IH-35 North, where he was arrested without incident.

In addition to the injury to a child charge, Martinez is also facing a violation condition of bond for an assault.

We’ll bring more updates to this case as they become available.

