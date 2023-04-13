8-month-old shot, killed as parents fought over gun, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An 8-month-old girl was shot and killed as her parents fought over a gun on Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the child’s parents were arguing when the gun went off, striking the infant and her 21-year-old mother before 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of NE Loop 410.

Family members drove the child and the woman to a hospital. The baby was in critical condition but was later pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

The woman was in fair condition. She told police that she was arguing with the child’s father about a gun that he was carrying, according to a preliminary report from SAPD.

She said the gun belonged to her and she wanted the weapon back. With the baby in her arms, she began to struggle with the man for the gun and it went off, police said.

The man fled the scene before officers arrived. Officers searched the area but he was not located.

His name was not released. It is unclear what charges, if any, the parents are facing.

The case is under investigation.

This is the second shooting this week that ended in an infant’s death.

A man shot a woman and two children at a home in the 500 block of Robinhood Place on Monday evening. One of the children, an 11-month-old girl, was pronounced dead at a later time, the Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed.

Stephen Michael Clare, 50, has since been charged with capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to that case, according to SAPD and records with the Bexar County Jail.

