Man shot, killed during exchange of gunfire on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following an exchange of gunfire on the city’s East Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 11:35 p.m. to the 1130 block of Wyoming Street, not far from South Hackberry Street and East Commerce Street after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, a man in his 30s and gotten into an altercation with two other men and they all then began to shoot at each other. That’s when, police say, the victim was struck multiple times in the chest but still managed to get to his backyard before collapsing.

SAPD said the other men fled in a dark colored sport utility vehicle after the shooting. They have not been found.

The victim was later found and pronounced dead by emergency crews.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

Police did not say exactly what the altercation was about.