Local News

Case dismissed against woman accused in argument leading to infant’s shooting death, records show

Ruby Mora, 23, was previously charged with aggravated assault with a weapon

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Gavel (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman accused in connection with an argument when a gun went off and killed an infant recently had her case dismissed, Bexar County court records show.

Ruby Mora, 23, was previously charged with aggravated assault with a weapon in the April 12, 2023, incident, records indicate.

Mora and her boyfriend, Alejandro Martinez, were arguing when the gun went off. The gunfire struck both Mora and 8-month-old Rosalinda Martinez.

Rosalinda later died from her injuries at a local hospital.

Records show that Mora’s case was dismissed on Nov. 7.

Martinez, however, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records indicate.

During a court hearing last week, Martinez was sentenced to eight years of deferred adjudication — a form of probation that carries no jail time.

If Martinez follows all court-ordered conditions during that period, the charge could be removed from his record after eight years.

