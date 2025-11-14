Case dismissed against woman accused in argument leading to infant’s shooting death, records show Ruby Mora, 23, was previously charged with aggravated assault with a weapon Gavel (Pixabay) SAN ANTONIO – A woman accused in connection with an argument when a gun went off and killed an infant recently had her case dismissed, Bexar County court records show.
Ruby Mora, 23, was previously charged with aggravated assault with a weapon in the April 12, 2023, incident, records indicate.
Mora and her boyfriend, Alejandro Martinez, were arguing when the gun went off. The gunfire struck both Mora and 8-month-old Rosalinda Martinez.
Rosalinda later died from her injuries at a local hospital.
Records show that Mora’s case was dismissed on Nov. 7.
Martinez, however, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records indicate.
During a court hearing last week, Martinez was
sentenced to eight years of deferred adjudication — a form of probation that carries no jail time.
If Martinez follows all court-ordered conditions during that period, the charge could be removed from his record after eight years.
About the Authors Erica Hernandez headshot
Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.
Misael Gomez headshot
Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.
