San Antonio father sentenced to 8 years deferred adjudication in infant’s shooting death

Alejandro Martinez sentenced eight years deferred adjudication for causing the death of infant child.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio father accused of causing the death of his 8-month-old child in 2023 was sentenced Friday to eight years of deferred adjudication.

Alejandro Martinez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He and the child’s mother, Ruby Mora, were arguing when a gun went off, striking both Mora and their baby.

The infant later died from her injuries at the hospital. Both parents were charged in connection with the shooting.

During Friday’s hearing, prosecutors asked the judge to sentence Martinez to 15 years in prison as part of a plea deal. Instead, Judge Benjamin Robertson sentenced him to eight years of deferred adjudication — a form of probation that carries no jail time.

If Martinez follows all court-ordered conditions during that period, the charge could be removed from his record after eight years.

Mora is scheduled to appear in court next week for her next hearing.

