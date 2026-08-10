KSAT's live first day of school coverage from East Central, Northside ISDs The first day of school marks new beginnings within two of San Antonio's largest districts BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Students headed back to the classroom Monday morning at two of San Antonio’s largest school districts.
KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio provided live coverage of the first day of school at East Central ISD and Northside ISD.
East Central ISD,
one of the fastest-growing districts in the San Antonio area, opened two new schools Monday: Victory Elementary STEM Academy in Elmendorf and Valor College Prep Middle School in Saint Hedwig.
Northside ISD, which includes Wanke Elementary School, said it expected to welcome back approximately 98,000 students to its classrooms this week.
More recent Back to School coverage on KSAT:
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About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
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