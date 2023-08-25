Suspect arrested after man found shot, killed in NE Bexar County, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County deputies arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in northeast Bexar County.

Nicholas Devion Sommers, 20, is charged in the murder of Martin Jaquez Martinez, 20, on Aug. 5, Sheriff Javier Salazar said Friday.

Martinez was found by deputies around 7:20 a.m. lying in the grass near the Woodlake Trails community, located on Golf Vista Boulevard.

A single shell casing was discovered by Martinez. His vehicle, a Toyota pickup truck, was found at a nearby school during the investigation.

Salazar said deputies were able to recover significant evidence during the investigation, which included “grainy photo evidence” of what appeared to be the suspect near Martinez’s vehicle and then leaving the scene.

The suspect was also linked to the crime after deputies obtained fingerprints on the truck that appeared to be a match for Sommers.

While deputies searched Sommers’ home, they also found a firearm believed to be the murder weapon, Salazar said.

Sommer is facing a string of charges, which include:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, PG1 1G-4G, a second-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 less than 28 grams, a Class A misdemeanor

Possession of marijuana 0-2 ounces, a Class B misdemeanor

Tamper with evidence - intent impair, a third-degree felony

Unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony

“At this point, we don’t know the nature of the relationship, if any, between the two (Sommer and Martinez),” Salazar said.

Sommers and Martinez may have been conducting some sort of transaction, but it’s unclear.

Anyone with more information on the case is urged to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or via email at BCSOtips@bexar.org.

