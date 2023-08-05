Young man found dead with head trauma in between trailer homes, sheriff says

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a young man was found dead with head trauma in northeast Bexar County, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a young man was found dead with head trauma in northeast Bexar County, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Deputies found the body in between two trailer homes around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday at the Woodlake Trails community located off Golf Vista Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The man had a tapered haircut and weighed between 150-170 pounds. He was found wearing a grey T-shirt, black shorts, and black tennis shoes.

Salazar said the man, believed to be between the ages of 15 to 20, had some sort of head trauma, possibly from a gunshot.

Neighbors told investigators they heard what may have been a single gunshot around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

“It’s unfortunate that in this day and age, we have become so accustomed to hearing gunshots that if it’s just one gunshot, people don’t call it in. And I don’t know that we would have gotten here to save this young man’s life, but certainly, we could have gotten here, hopefully, to maybe make an arrest or see something,” said Salazar.

Salazar said the man could have possibly been meeting with others that night at the playground nearby as he was found wearing athletic clothing.

BCSO is awaiting official identification of the man from the Bexar County Medical Examiners’ Office. Anyone missing an individual that matches the man’s description is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

BCSO is asking residents in the neighborhood who may have video, heard a gunshot late last night, or seen a vehicle speeding off to contact them at (210)335-600 or email them at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org. Tips can remain anonymous.