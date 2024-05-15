90º
City issues Northwest Side apartment complex violation for ongoing sewage leak

City officials plan to reinspect complex in 10 days

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

KSAT spoke to several residents on Monday, who said the sewage leak in the complex’s parking lot has been ongoing. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has issued a violation to the property manager at a Northwest Side apartment complex regarding a raw sewage leak on the property.

KSAT spoke to several residents on Monday, who said the sewage leak in the complex’s parking lot has been ongoing.

A Development Services Department crew from the city reportedly visited the complex yesterday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the department’s public relations manager confirmed to KSAT that the property manager was issued a violation.

The city plans to reinspect the complex in 10 days to see if the issue has been corrected.

The statement clarifies that the notice of violation means they are in violation of city code, and if the issue is not corrected, “the office can issue a citation.”

A citation would warrant a court hearing, during which a judge would determine the fines, if any, that would apply, the public relations manager said.

An apartment manager told KSAT on Monday they were waiting for a part to arrive today; however, the manager also told KSAT to contact upper management about the issue.

KSAT has not yet heard from management.

