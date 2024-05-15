CentroMed faces patient concerns over network system issues

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a question viewers have sent into the newsroom several times; what is happening at CentroMed?

If you go to the CentroMed website, a red banner pops up at the top of the page. It states that all locations are open during regular business hours and prompts you to a link for a “Network Issue Update.”

That page reads, “CentroMed is currently operating with restricted access to our information network.”

“I got a text at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night that (my appointment) was canceled, and that they would reschedule my appointment, but I was in pain for my hand,” said a CentroMed patient.

The CentroMed patient we spoke to asked to remain anonymous. The appointment cancellation text she received on May 2 refers to network system issues. She was able to be seen on May 6 but told KSAT that the clinic was only accepting walk-ins.

“The computers were still down; everything was done by paper, but I was able to see the doctor, and they were going to give me a referral for an orthopedic, and that never happened,” said the patient.

CentroMed’s website currently asks all patients to keep their scheduled appointments, but the patient says she could not schedule a new one.

“Even on Tuesday, when I called, I had to go back in as a walk-in,” said the patient.

KSAT emailed a CentroMed spokeswoman on Tuesday just after 1 p.m. By 2:09 p.m., the spokeswoman responded by saying, “I will forward your email to the appropriate contacts and have them get in touch with you.”

KSAT called and left a voicemail at 4:45 p.m. after not hearing back.

“If there is something you can say to CentroMed right now, what would that be?” asked KSAT’s John Paul Barajas.

“You need to inform your patients of what’s going on, because it’s vital to their health, and it’s vital to their personal information,” answered the patient.

Some viewers’ concerns cited a data breach CentroMed had in June 2023.