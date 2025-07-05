Skip to main content
SAPD investigating after man shot, killed on Northeast Side

SAPD: Shooting happened at apartment complex on Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

San Antonio police respond to a deadly shooting on July 5, 2025, in the 2600 block of NE Loop 410, not far from Perrin Beitel Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the Northeast Side.

San Antonio police responded to the shooting at 4 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of NE Loop 410, not far from Perrin Beitel Road.

A woman told police she was sitting inside a vehicle with the 38-year-old man when a suspect tried to open their vehicle’s door, according to a preliminary report from SAPD.

An argument started, and the suspect shot the man several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman told officers the shooter drove off in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing.

