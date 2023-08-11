CentroMed addresses ‘data security incident’ from June; notifies affected individuals

SAN ANTONIO – CentroMed announced Friday morning that individuals whose information may have been accessed in a data security incident in June are now being notified of the unauthorized access.

The incident occurred on June 12, when CentroMed was “alerted to potential unauthorized access to its IT network.”

An investigation was subsequently launched, and it was determined that an unauthorized party accessed CentroMed’s systems on June 9.

The unauthorized party accessed files containing information about current and former CentroMed patients, employees, and employee and provider spouses, partners and dependants.

“Our investigation cannot rule out the possibility that, as a result of this incident, files containing some of your information may have been subject to unauthorized access,” the press release said.

Some patient information involved included: names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, financial account information, health insurance plan member IDs and claims data.

CentroMed began providing notice to individuals affected by the incident on Aug. 11.

A notice of the incident was also placed on their website.

The company also set up a toll-free call center to answer individuals’ questions. More information regarding the call center and next steps can be found here.

KSAT contacted CentroMed concerning the length of time between the incident, the individuals being notified and how many were believed to have been affected. This story will be updated when that information becomes available.