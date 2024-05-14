2 arrested for racing on Northeast Side roadway, BCSO says

Left to right: Isaak Combe and Joshua Loaff

SAN ANTONIO – Two men are behind bars, accused of racing against each other on a Northeast Side roadway, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies pulled over Joshua Loaff, 22, and Isaak Combe, 20, for racing on Monday in the 7100 block of Gibbs Sprawl Road, BCSO said.

One of the men was driving a Dodge Charger, and the other was driving a Chrysler 300, according to BCSO.

Authorities said that both Loaff and Combe were arrested and booked into Bexar County Jail for racing on a public roadway.

BCSO mentioned that Converse police assisted in the arrests.