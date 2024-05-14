90º
2 arrested for racing on Northeast Side roadway, BCSO says

The men were pulled over in the 7100 block of Gibbs Sprawl Road

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Left to right: Isaak Combe and Joshua Loaff (Copyright 2024 by Bexar County Jail - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two men are behind bars, accused of racing against each other on a Northeast Side roadway, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies pulled over Joshua Loaff, 22, and Isaak Combe, 20, for racing on Monday in the 7100 block of Gibbs Sprawl Road, BCSO said.

One of the men was driving a Dodge Charger, and the other was driving a Chrysler 300, according to BCSO.

Authorities said that both Loaff and Combe were arrested and booked into Bexar County Jail for racing on a public roadway.

BCSO mentioned that Converse police assisted in the arrests.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

