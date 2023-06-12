95º

3 men arrested in street takeover incidents in San Antonio; police chief calls reckless driving ‘foolish ... dangerous’

Vehicles were doing ‘donuts,’ police reports say

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Dagoberto Ibarra-Vega (pictured, left), 22, was arrested and charged with reckless driving. Pedro Mora Jr., 22 (pictured, middle), was arrested for reckless driving and unlawfully carrying weapon. Jose Arturo Contreras Serrato (pictured, right), 30, was arrested for reckless driving. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Three men were arrested and their vehicles were impounded in connection with three street takeover incidents this weekend in San Antonio.

According to preliminary reports from the San Antonio Police Department, one of the drivers arrested had two handguns and the vehicles that were impounded were seen doing “donuts.”

SAPD Police Chief William McManus took to social media to condemn the racers, calling the incidents “foolish ... dangerous” and said the department “will be waiting” if racers took to the streets again.

The first arrest happened around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday in the 500 block of SW Loop 410.

Dagoberto Ibarra-Vega, 22, was arrested and charged with reckless driving. His 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was impounded, the report said.

The second arrest was made around midnight Saturday in the 2000 block of SW Loop 410, about 15 blocks away from the first incident.

Pedro Mora Jr., 22, was arrested for reckless driving and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Mora had two handguns in his possession, the report said. His 2007 Dodge Magnum was impounded.

The third arrest was made around the same time, but at a different location, in the 6600 block of Interstate 35 North.

Jose Arturo Contreras Serrato, 30, was arrested for reckless driving. His 2018 GMC Sierra was impounded, the report said.

