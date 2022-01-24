51º

Illegal street racing leads to citations on East Side

Incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. near East Southcross, South W.W. White Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Southcross street racing image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police issued several citations following a street racing incident on the city’s East Side late Sunday night.

Officers were called around 10:40 p.m. to the intersection of East Southcross and South W.W. White Road after receiving word of roughly 100 vehicles racing and blocking the road.

According to police, when officers arrived the vehicles fled northbound on Interstate 37. Police found just one vehicle blocking the road at the scene.

SAPD said no arrests were made, but that citations were given to the people still around. A truck and Mustang were also towed, police said.

Both the San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Police Street Crimes unit answered the call. No injuries were reported, police said.

