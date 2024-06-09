BCSO launched task force to solve Northeast Side shooting that killed 4-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office revealed that they launched a task force to catch the men who opened fire on a Northeast Side home, killing a four-year-old girl and critically injuring four other family members.

A BSCO spokesperson said the task force was launched a few days after the targeted shooting in Northeast Bexar County.

The task force is made up of multiple units within the sheriff’s office, according to BCSO Deputy Johnny Garcia.

Surveillance video released shortly after the shooting shows two men running up to a home in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow Drive at around 7:40 p.m.

Investigators say they need the public’s help identifying the two men.

All five people inside the home, including three children under the age of 10, were hit by the gunfire. The victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Maryann, 4, died after being shot in the head, according to her grandmother. KSAT is not sharing her last name at the family’s request.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. To be eligible for a reward, tips must be anonymous and submitted directly to Crime Stoppers by calling 210-224-7867, texting your tip to 274637, or through the P3 App available in the App Store or Google Play.

Garcia said BCSO is working to increase the reward.

KSAT has compiled a story that summarizes what we know about the shooting and the ongoing investigation.