Former Spur DeMar DeRozan says Gregg Popovich cried with him for hours after his father died

Former San Antonio Spur Demar DeRozan recently appeared on ‘the 25/10 Show’ with hosts LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson and shared the type of person head coach Gregg Popovich is.
DeRozan, who played for the Spurs from 2018-21, said his father died while he was on the team.
Recommended Videos
When DeRozan heard about the passing, he contacted Spurs General Manager Brian Wright to say he was getting a flight home.
Within 90 seconds of his call to Wright, DeRozan said that Popovich was at his door.
DeRozan shared that he and Popovich cried together for around two hours.
“I’m not leaving until you leave,” said Popovich.
DeRozan acknowledged Popovich’s humility, sharing that the coach would be displeased if he learned about DeRozan recounting the story, as DeRozan says Popovich doesn’t seek recognition for his actions.