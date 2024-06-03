SA Live deals this week

SAN ANTONIO – Everyone could use a little help saving money and the local businesses featured on SA Live are here for it! Here are a few deals for you this week.

Need a personal chef for a summer event? Book Experience a Chef today on their website to get a special discount for SA Live viewers.

Relyt will give you 20 percent off your order with the code SALIVE20. Visit their website to check out their teas.

You can save 20 percent with Lost Buddy Spices as part of their 7th birthday celebration on orders placed through Friday, June 7.

It’s Teacher Appreciation Month at the San Antonio Zoo! Teachers get in free and four of their guests get 50 percent off standard admission. The promotion ends on June 30.

Need craft cocktails for your next event? Southern Tapsters will give you 10 percent off your private event when you mention “as seen on SA Live” during your booking process. This deal is good now through August.

On June 16, Fritanga Nicaraguense 505 will offer a complimentary sample day.

Keep checking this article throughout the week in case we add more deals!