Teachers get free admission to San Antonio Zoo in June

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is showing its appreciation for teachers with free admission.

In June, the zoo is hosting Teacher Appreciation Month so educators can get free standard admission for themselves and 50% off standard admission for up to four guests. The promotion ends on June 31.

To qualify, teachers must be active instructors at any school district in Texas, including accredited K-12 public, private, or parochial institutions.

Teachers must provide a driver’s license, as well as a copy of a teacher’s certificate or photo ID/badge from their school.

The promotion is not valid with any other offers or special events, and cannot be combined with any other offer or discount.

Teacher Appreciation Month at the San Antonio Zoo is presented by H-E-B.

