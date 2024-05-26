San Antonio Zoo opens new dinosaur-themed adventure park

'Dino Adventure Park, Presented by Bank of Texas, ' will take over the zoo from May 25 until Sept. 2.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo has announced the opening of a new park with 18 larger-than-life dinosaurs, according to a press release.

The release said attendees can explore an ancient world with Tyrannosauruses, Mighty Triceratops, and even Velociraptors.

“Get ready to roar with excitement as we bring the wonders of the prehistoric era to life right here in San Antonio with Dino Adventure Park, Presented by Bank of Texas,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of SA Zoo.

Additionally, the park will offer a variety of engaging activities, including the opportunity to indulge in dinosaur-themed food and drinks and to be fascinated by 4-D shows.

Dinosaur George is scheduled to make a special guest appearance at the park on the following dates:

June 8 - 9

July 6 - 7

Aug. 17 – 18

