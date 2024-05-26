95º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio Zoo opens new dinosaur-themed adventure park

The park takes over the zoo from May 25 until Sept. 2

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio Zoo, Things To Do, KSAT Kids
'Dino Adventure Park, Presented by Bank of Texas, ' will take over the zoo from May 25 until Sept. 2. (Copyright 2024 by San Antonio Zoo - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo has announced the opening of a new park with 18 larger-than-life dinosaurs, according to a press release.

‘Dino Adventure Park, Presented by Bank of Texas, ' will take over the zoo from May 25 until Sept. 2.

Recommended Videos

The release said attendees can explore an ancient world with Tyrannosauruses, Mighty Triceratops, and even Velociraptors.

“Get ready to roar with excitement as we bring the wonders of the prehistoric era to life right here in San Antonio with Dino Adventure Park, Presented by Bank of Texas,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of SA Zoo.

Additionally, the park will offer a variety of engaging activities, including the opportunity to indulge in dinosaur-themed food and drinks and to be fascinated by 4-D shows.

Dinosaur George is scheduled to make a special guest appearance at the park on the following dates:

  • June 8 - 9
  • July 6 - 7
  • Aug. 17 – 18

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos