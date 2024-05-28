East Central High School English teacher and debate coach named KSAT’s Educator of the Month

SAN ANTONIO – It is the last month of the school year, and our KSAT crews surprised the last educator for the 2023- 2024 school year.

Maggie Toney is KSAT’s Educator of the Month. She is an English teacher and debate coach at East Central High School.

Maggie started with East Central High School in 2014. Since then, she has been connecting with students and has put their debate team on the map.

“For the third year in a row this year, I took a couple of teams to UIL state for policy debate,” said Maggie Toney, East Central High School Debate Coach. “We’ve also advanced to the state competition for TFA, the Texas Forensic Association, which is another big statewide organization for speech and debate. We’re really growing and advancing and getting some really good debaters coming out of East Central. "

It’s hard to imagine now, but Maggie Toney almost did not pursue a career in education.

She told us she initially planned on being an attorney but said that wasn’t where her heart was. Maggie tells us she was also inspired by her parents, who were both educators.

“As soon as I got into the classroom, it was like settling into my own skin,” said Toney. “I just found where I was supposed to be and the kids really, just their energy, their enthusiasm, their raw talent and potential just are exciting. They have so much potential, and so much drive and so much love for anything you put in front of them. And, so, I just want to help them be as amazing as I know that they can be.”

When KSAT surprised Maggie Toney with the Educator of the Month award, her students were excited about it, and so were her colleagues.

“That’s really exciting,” said Kaylah Baca, Academic Dean of the English Department at East Central High School. " She definitely deserves this. She works tirelessly to grow this debate program for the district. She’s also our UIL academic coordinator too, so she’s got a lot on her plate, but she always puts students first. And that’s what makes her so special.”

“It’s really cool,” said Randy Guerra, East Central Junior. “I love Ms. Toney. She’s awesome.”