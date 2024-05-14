San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo to provide $12 million for youth education programs in Texas

Georgia Pauline Tusa of Falls County 4H in Regan scored a $140,000 check for the grand champion market steer at the 2024 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will invest $12 million to benefit youth education programs across the state of Texas.

The money will be allocated to a variety of initiatives designed to help over 20,000 young people through educational scholarships, vocational training and agricultural projects, a news release said.

Recommended Videos

“We believe in the potential of Texas youth, and this donation on behalf of our over 6,000 volunteers, sponsors and partners is a reflection of our dedication to their success,” San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Executive Director Cody Davenport said. “By supporting education, skill development, and the agricultural industry, we are investing in the future leaders of our state and ensuring they have the tools they need to thrive.”

The annual event also delivered an overall economic impact of over $288 million to the city of San Antonio and Bexar County, the news release said.

The rodeo attracts more than 1.5 million guests from across the US and foreign countries.