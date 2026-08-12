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Local News

Crews begin plans for border security project construction at Big Bend National Park

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the activity is not wall construction

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

The Window View of Big Bend National Park. (NPS)

TEXAS – Federal contractors are clearing areas at Big Bend National Park as crews prepare to survey land for a border security project.

The work has prompted calls from Texas leaders for federal officials to meet with the local community before moving forward.

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U.S. Sen. John Cornyn is urging the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to pause the work and consult with leaders.

Texas Senate candidate James Talarico also echoed calls for more discussion. Talarico criticized the project as wasteful and said it would divert resources from other border security needs.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the activity is not wall construction inside the national park.

According to CBP, the plan includes patrol roads, detection technology and some vehicle barriers as part of a broader border security effort.

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