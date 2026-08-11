Man killed after being pinned between two trucks at East Side truck rental agency, SAPD says The incident happened Tuesday morning in the 3600 block of East Houston Street A 52-year-old man died Tuesday after he fell and was pinned between two trucks at a East Side truck rental agency, according to San Antonio police. (KSAT-12 News) SAN ANTONIO – A 52-year-old man died Tuesday after he fell and was pinned between two vehicles at a East Side truck rental agency, according to San Antonio police.
Officers were dispatched just after 9:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of East Houston Street, which is located near East Commerce Street.
Police said the unidentified man was standing on a truck when, at some point, the truck shifted. The truck’s movement caused him to fall between two trucks, authorities said.
The man was transported to a local hospital where police said he later died.
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About the Authors Rocky Garza headshot
Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
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Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT.
Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news.
When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.
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