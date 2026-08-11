Man killed after being pinned between two trucks at East Side truck rental agency, SAPD says

A 52-year-old man died Tuesday after he fell and was pinned between two trucks at a East Side truck rental agency, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A 52-year-old man died Tuesday after he fell and was pinned between two vehicles at a East Side truck rental agency, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched just after 9:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of East Houston Street, which is located near East Commerce Street.

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Police said the unidentified man was standing on a truck when, at some point, the truck shifted. The truck’s movement caused him to fall between two trucks, authorities said.

The man was transported to a local hospital where police said he later died.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

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