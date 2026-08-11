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Man killed after being pinned between two trucks at East Side truck rental agency, SAPD says

The incident happened Tuesday morning in the 3600 block of East Houston Street

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

A 52-year-old man died Tuesday after he fell and was pinned between two trucks at a East Side truck rental agency, according to San Antonio police. (KSAT-12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – A 52-year-old man died Tuesday after he fell and was pinned between two vehicles at a East Side truck rental agency, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched just after 9:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of East Houston Street, which is located near East Commerce Street.

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Police said the unidentified man was standing on a truck when, at some point, the truck shifted. The truck’s movement caused him to fall between two trucks, authorities said.

The man was transported to a local hospital where police said he later died.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

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