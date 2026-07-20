SAPD identifies bicyclist killed by officers after allegedly pointing weapon at them

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police placed four of its officers on administrative duty after they shot and killed a man who allegedly pointed a weapon in their direction.

In a Monday afternoon update, the San Antonio Police Department identified the bicyclist as Andrew Davila Jr., 52.

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The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Hammond Avenue, near South New Braunfels Avenue and Rigsby Avenue.

According to SAPD Acting Chief Jesse Salame, a probationary officer and a field training officer noticed a “suspicious” man, later identified as Davila, on a bicycle and attempted to stop him. However, Salame said Davila fled.

The officers chased Davila and notified additional officers in the area, who responded to assist with the investigation.

Davila was eventually found in front of a home on Hammond Avenue. As the officers “contacted” him, SAPD said Davila pulled out a handgun and pointed it in the direction of the officers.

Four of the five responding officers fired shots at Davila, Salame said. Despite officers’ attempts to save his life, Davila was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department identified the following four officers, who police said fired their weapons at Davila:

Thomas Smith, 20 years of service

Reed Butler, more than eight years of service

Felix Rodriguez, two years of service

Kenneth Hernandez, less than two years of service

All four officers have been placed on administrative duty until further notice, according to police.

SAPD said its shooting team and internal affairs unit will conduct separate investigations. Upon completion, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office will review the findings of both reports.

Police said its investigation is ongoing.

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