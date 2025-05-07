La Pryor ISD appoints second interim superintendent amid alleged assault investigation

LA PRYOR, Texas – An update to a story we’ve been following involving a school superintendent out of Zavala County.

Back in February, La Pryor Independent School District’s board placed its superintendent, Dr. William Arevalo, on paid leave pending an ongoing investigation.

No specifics were given on what the investigation was regarding.

However, an incident report later obtained by KSAT claims that Arevalo was placed on leave for assaulting a six-year-old girl.

Arevalo was alleged to have grabbed a child by the arm and dragged her roughly 30 feet into a classroom, after the child went into the hallway because she wanted ice cream, according to the report.

He then “locked himself in the classroom with the child with no other supervision,” the report said.

Arevalo has filed an appeal to the Texas Education Commissioner regarding his contract and the situation with the board, under Chapter 21.

The La Pryor ISD board is set to hold a special meeting to discuss the appeal this Thursday.

La Pryor ISD appointed Harry Piles as its interim superintendent on Feb. 18.

Now, nearly a month after Piles was named interim superintendent, the district has replaced him.

Last month, La Pryor ISD appointed Dr. Jesse Salazar as its now second interim superintendent.

KSAT has been pushing for four weeks to get information on the situation regarding the interim superintendents and the investigation regarding Arevalo.

An attorney for the district declined to comment on Piles’ departure.

“La Pryor ISD does not comment on personnel matters,” the attorney said. “I can tell you that Dr. Jesse Salazar is serving as the Interim Superintendent for the district at this time, and was named to that position by the Board of Trustees at the April 4, 2025 board meeting.”