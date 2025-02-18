La Pryor ISD appoints interim superintendent, district says

LA PRYOR, Texas – The La Pryor Independent School District appointed a new interim superintendent, effective immediately, according to the district.

The district announced on Friday that Harry Piles would take over the position after Dr. William Arevalo — the most recent superintendent — was placed on paid leave.

The district said Piles brings extensive experience in educational leadership.

Piles has worked over 33 years in education and has served in multiple roles, according to the district.

His past roles include U.S. Air Force instructor, teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent, the release stated.

“I am honored to serve as Interim Superintendent of La Pryor ISD,” Piles said. “With the support of our dedicated staff and engaged community, I am confident we will continue to provide exceptional educational experiences that empower our students to succeed.”

Arevalo was placed on paid leave pending an unspecified investigation, according to the district.

An incident report obtained by KSAT claims that Arevalo was placed on leave for assaulting a six-year-old girl.

Helena Diaz, the mother of the six-year-old, said she has pulled her daughter out of the school since the district launched its investigation into Arevalo.

La Pryor ISD sent KSAT the following statement on Feb. 12 in regards to the ongoing investigation:

“On Saturday morning February 8, 2025 the La Pryor Independent school district provided an official statement indicating that the Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Friday February 7, 2025. There Is no additional information that can be provided to that statement at this time. The statement issued on Saturday remains the official statement for the district.”

“Furthermore: The district cannot comment on personnel matters that are under investigation, state and federal laws prevent the district from disclosing any student information, the LPISD is dedicated to student and staff safety. We really don’t have the ability to share any additional information at this time.”

