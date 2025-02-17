Second San Antonio teacher tied to Texas certification cheating ring on administrative leave, district says

SAN ANTONIO – A Northside Independent School District history teacher is on administrative leave in connection with a TEA investigation into a teacher-certification cheating scheme, district officials confirmed to KSAT Investigates on Monday.
Alin Edouard is the second teacher from the district tied to the scandal.
He was hired as a history teacher at Taft High School in August 2024, according to the district.
Edouard previously worked at Del Valle Independent School District in Travis County, TEA records show.
NISD said he was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 7, the same day the district placed John Jay High School special education teacher and coach Colin Tayloron administrative leave.
Taylor has been a teacher at John Jay High School since 2022. He previously worked as a substitute teacher at the school in 2021, the district said.
The TEA notified Northside ISD of the investigation on Feb. 5.
KSAT was the first area media outlet to report a San Antonio connection to the statewide scandal.
In October 2024, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced the indictment of five people accused of participating in the cheating scheme, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.
Earlier this month, KSAT obtained a list of 60 new names of teachers under investigation by the TEA. Most of the teachers work in the Houston area.
The alleged Houston-based scheme, reportedly worth over $1 million, involved falsifying credentials to secure teaching positions for individuals who did not meet certification requirements, according to the DA’s Office.
The DA’s Office estimated that the ring’s kingpin had grossed more than $1 million from the scheme.
Court documents show an estimated 430 tests were taken fraudulently and more than 210 unqualified teachers were certified in this scheme, who are now practicing or practiced at Texas public schools and in districts across the state.
List of the following teachers under investigation:
San Antonio-area districts
Northside ISD (1)
- Edouard, Alin
- Taylor, Colin
Houston-area districts
Aldine ISD (3)
- Harbin, Julia
- James, Odell
- Johnson, LaTyler
Alief ISD (1)
- Smith, Rod
Alvin ISD (5)
- Collins, Jefferson
- Edwards, Nehandra
- Garrett, Michael
- Manning, Brandon
- White, Daphney
Conroe ISD (1)
- Selvage, Perry
Cypress-Fairbanks ISD (9)
- Ganaway (Johnson), Tomeka
- Green, Arthur
- Hamilton, Leeland
- Hampton, Rodney
- Lewis, Xaquenetta
- Marshall, Jeremy
- Valenzuela, Yamille
- Whiting, Cathy
- Wilson, Darius
Fort Bend ISD (7)
- Brown, April
- Cook, Vivian
- Durley, Aaron
- Fogle, William
- Harris, Kimberly
- Octave, Natashia
- Thomas, Tavares
Galena Park ISD (1)
- Mack, Johnnie
Goose Creek ISD (1)
- Tarry, Levah
Harris County Dept of Education (1)
- Gray, Xavier
Houston ISD (24)
- Crump, Donna
- Galloway, Fred
- Granger, Jona
- Grant, Ernest
- Grayson, Vincent (10/29/24 entry) - Alleged ring leader indicted
- Harris, Alexcia
- Henderson, Gerrod
- Hill, Jerome
- Jimenez, Monique
- Johnson, Tiffany
- Kendricks, Danyelle
- Lockett, Arthur
- Newton, Nicholas (10/29/24 entry) - Indicted
- Peterson, Charles
- Politte, Mark
- Rideaux, Sherman
- Roberts, LaShonda (10/29/24 entry) - Indicted
- Session, Latisha
- Smith, Kaylon
- Swain, Cody
- Vaezie, Allen
- Walker, George
- Westbrooks, Earl
- Woods, William
Humble ISD (1)
- Turner, Reginald
Katy ISD (2)
- Agyei, Kwabena
- McAfee, Calandra
Pearland ISD (1)
- Oglesby, Toye
Spring ISD (4)
- Allah, Mecca
- Dawson, Allison
- Finney, Sterling
- Martin, Lajuana
Spring Branch ISD (1)
- Glass-Hammond, Autumn
Other districts
The remaining districts are located outside of the Houston area, grouped as follows:
Allen ISD (1)
- Williams, Jeremiah
Alvarado ISD (1)
- Cisneroz, Lawrence
Arlington ISD (5)
- Bragg, Shayla
- Martin, Money
- Roberts, Nia
- Smith, Nicolas
- Versey, Jordan
Beaumont ISD (3)
- Nolan, Tristan
- Prince, Terrell
- Wright, Tanisha
Boling ISD (1)
- Mathis, Wade
Carthage ISD (1)
- Hill, Reginald
Cedar Hill ISD (2)
- Burns, Devonta
- Spivey, Terrion
Chapel Hill ISD (1)
- Raymond, Roald
Crowley ISD (3)
- Green, Dnarius
- Haliburton, Janesha
- Oneal, Crystal
Dallas ISD (13)
- Din, Jeremiah
- Goss, Jason
- Hanks, Adrianne
- Heath, Janea
- Mauldin, Antonio
- Primas, Nyzhe
- Rodriguez, Hugo
- Rogers, Jordan
- Spillman, Tahj
- Thornton, Cairo
- Washington, Thomas
- Willingham, Kenneth
- Winn, Robert L.
Del Valle ISD (2)
- Edouard, Alin (most recently worked at Taft High School)
- Jackson, Aaron
DeSoto ISD (1)
- Malone, Germia
Duncanville ISD (11)
- Hardaway, Dwight
- Hemphill, Patrick
- Hill, Charles Preston
- Jones, Taneadra
- Key, Simone
- Luster, Jeffrey
- Mayes, Keisha
- Moore, LaToya
- Samuels, Gabriel
- Simmons, Michelle
- Tribble Jr, Alford
Eagle Mt- Saginaw ISD (1)
- Mallet, Dayton
Everman ISD (2)
- Bennett, Brandon
- Hendrix, Caleb
Fort Worth ISD (5)
- Bowman-Smith, Destiny
- Hogan, Hanna
- Regan-Waterford, Sheba
- Reagor, Dominique
- Vaughn, Reuben
Garland ISD (1)
- Kelly, Antonio
Granbury ISD (1)
- Mitchell, Donald
Hardin-Jefferson ISD (1)
- Sneed, Omar
Irving ISD (2)
- Cooks, Markel
- Ford, Karrington
Keene ISD (1)
- Bailey, Rico
Lake Dallas ISD (1)
- Reid, Robert
Lancaster ISD (2)
- Douglas, Corey
- Spears, Darrea
Linden-Kildare CISD (1)
- Clark, Randel
Lufkin ISD (1)
- Holt, Taishia
Madisonville ISD (1)
- Robinson, Nikia
Mansfield ISD (2)
- Adams, Xavier
- Osborne, Shameika
Maypearl ISD (1)
- Cannon, Quentin
Mesquite ISD (4)
- Baxter, Marion
- Metcalf, Quincy
- Swann, Lamonda
- Virgil, Chason
Mineral Wells ISD (1)
- Luster, Taylor
Palestine ISD (1)
- Hargers, Brandon
Plano ISD (1)
- McNeal, Devante
Port Arthur ISD (6)
- Callihan, Armani
- Decuir, Tieranny
- Green-Allison, Charlotte
- Johnson, Quintin
- Nelson, Edwin
- Williams, Michelle
Princeton ISD (2)
- Dillard, Jakari
- Santos, Isaiah
Red Oak ISD (1)
- White, JaQuan
Richardson ISD (3)
- Crawford, Dwain
- Hollins, Devan
- Onic, Ellis
Royal ISD (1)
- Hayes, Charmini
Temple ISD (1)
- Ortiz, Jazzmen
Waco ISD (1)
- Webb, Anthony
Waxahachie ISD (2)
- Beal, Jermaine
- Swift, Marcus
Wichita Falls ISD (1)
- Beaver, Shavodrick
