Second San Antonio teacher tied to Texas certification cheating ring on administrative leave, district says

SAN ANTONIO – A Northside Independent School District history teacher is on administrative leave in connection with a TEA investigation into a teacher-certification cheating scheme, district officials confirmed to KSAT Investigates on Monday.

Alin Edouard is the second teacher from the district tied to the scandal.

He was hired as a history teacher at Taft High School in August 2024, according to the district.

Edouard previously worked at Del Valle Independent School District in Travis County, TEA records show.

NISD said he was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 7, the same day the district placed John Jay High School special education teacher and coach Colin Tayloron administrative leave.

Taylor has been a teacher at John Jay High School since 2022. He previously worked as a substitute teacher at the school in 2021, the district said.

>> Hundreds illegally got Texas teacher licenses through cheating ring, Harris County prosecutors say

The TEA notified Northside ISD of the investigation on Feb. 5.

KSAT was the first area media outlet to report a San Antonio connection to the statewide scandal.

In October 2024, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced the indictment of five people accused of participating in the cheating scheme, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

Earlier this month, KSAT obtained a list of 60 new names of teachers under investigation by the TEA. Most of the teachers work in the Houston area.

The alleged Houston-based scheme, reportedly worth over $1 million, involved falsifying credentials to secure teaching positions for individuals who did not meet certification requirements, according to the DA’s Office.

The DA’s Office estimated that the ring’s kingpin had grossed more than $1 million from the scheme.

Court documents show an estimated 430 tests were taken fraudulently and more than 210 unqualified teachers were certified in this scheme, who are now practicing or practiced at Texas public schools and in districts across the state.

List of the following teachers under investigation:

San Antonio-area districts

Northside ISD (1)

Edouard, Alin

Taylor, Colin

Houston-area districts

Aldine ISD (3)

Harbin, Julia

James, Odell

Johnson, LaTyler

Alief ISD (1)

Smith, Rod

Alvin ISD (5)

Collins, Jefferson

Edwards, Nehandra

Garrett, Michael

Manning, Brandon

White, Daphney

Conroe ISD (1)

Selvage, Perry

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD (9)

Ganaway (Johnson), Tomeka

Green, Arthur

Hamilton, Leeland

Hampton, Rodney

Lewis, Xaquenetta

Marshall, Jeremy

Valenzuela, Yamille

Whiting, Cathy

Wilson, Darius

Fort Bend ISD (7)

Brown, April

Cook, Vivian

Durley, Aaron

Fogle, William

Harris, Kimberly

Octave, Natashia

Thomas, Tavares

Galena Park ISD (1)

Mack, Johnnie

Goose Creek ISD (1)

Tarry, Levah

Harris County Dept of Education (1)

Gray, Xavier

Houston ISD (24)

Crump, Donna

Galloway, Fred

Granger, Jona

Grant, Ernest

Grayson, Vincent (10/29/24 entry) - Alleged ring leader indicted

Harris, Alexcia

Henderson, Gerrod

Hill, Jerome

Jimenez, Monique

Johnson, Tiffany

Kendricks, Danyelle

Lockett, Arthur

Newton, Nicholas (10/29/24 entry) - Indicted

Peterson, Charles

Politte, Mark

Rideaux, Sherman

Roberts, LaShonda (10/29/24 entry) - Indicted

Session, Latisha

Smith, Kaylon

Swain, Cody

Vaezie, Allen

Walker, George

Westbrooks, Earl

Woods, William

Humble ISD (1)

Turner, Reginald

Katy ISD (2)

Agyei, Kwabena

McAfee, Calandra

Pearland ISD (1)

Oglesby, Toye

Spring ISD (4)

Allah, Mecca

Dawson, Allison

Finney, Sterling

Martin, Lajuana

Spring Branch ISD (1)

Glass-Hammond, Autumn

Other districts

The remaining districts are located outside of the Houston area, grouped as follows:

Allen ISD (1)

Williams, Jeremiah

Alvarado ISD (1)

Cisneroz, Lawrence

Arlington ISD (5)

Bragg, Shayla

Martin, Money

Roberts, Nia

Smith, Nicolas

Versey, Jordan

Beaumont ISD (3)

Nolan, Tristan

Prince, Terrell

Wright, Tanisha

Boling ISD (1)

Mathis, Wade

Carthage ISD (1)

Hill, Reginald

Cedar Hill ISD (2)

Burns, Devonta

Spivey, Terrion

Chapel Hill ISD (1)

Raymond, Roald

Crowley ISD (3)

Green, Dnarius

Haliburton, Janesha

Oneal, Crystal

Dallas ISD (13)

Din, Jeremiah

Goss, Jason

Hanks, Adrianne

Heath, Janea

Mauldin, Antonio

Primas, Nyzhe

Rodriguez, Hugo

Rogers, Jordan

Spillman, Tahj

Thornton, Cairo

Washington, Thomas

Willingham, Kenneth

Winn, Robert L.

Del Valle ISD (2)

Edouard, Alin (most recently worked at Taft High School)

Jackson, Aaron

DeSoto ISD (1)

Malone, Germia

Duncanville ISD (11)

Hardaway, Dwight

Hemphill, Patrick

Hill, Charles Preston

Jones, Taneadra

Key, Simone

Luster, Jeffrey

Mayes, Keisha

Moore, LaToya

Samuels, Gabriel

Simmons, Michelle

Tribble Jr, Alford

Eagle Mt- Saginaw ISD (1)

Mallet, Dayton

Everman ISD (2)

Bennett, Brandon

Hendrix, Caleb

Fort Worth ISD (5)

Bowman-Smith, Destiny

Hogan, Hanna

Regan-Waterford, Sheba

Reagor, Dominique

Vaughn, Reuben

Garland ISD (1)

Kelly, Antonio

Granbury ISD (1)

Mitchell, Donald

Hardin-Jefferson ISD (1)

Sneed, Omar

Irving ISD (2)

Cooks, Markel

Ford, Karrington

Keene ISD (1)

Bailey, Rico

Lake Dallas ISD (1)

Reid, Robert

Lancaster ISD (2)

Douglas, Corey

Spears, Darrea

Linden-Kildare CISD (1)

Clark, Randel

Lufkin ISD (1)

Holt, Taishia

Madisonville ISD (1)

Robinson, Nikia

Mansfield ISD (2)

Adams, Xavier

Osborne, Shameika

Maypearl ISD (1)

Cannon, Quentin

Mesquite ISD (4)

Baxter, Marion

Metcalf, Quincy

Swann, Lamonda

Virgil, Chason

Mineral Wells ISD (1)

Luster, Taylor

Palestine ISD (1)

Hargers, Brandon

Plano ISD (1)

McNeal, Devante

Port Arthur ISD (6)

Callihan, Armani

Decuir, Tieranny

Green-Allison, Charlotte

Johnson, Quintin

Nelson, Edwin

Williams, Michelle

Princeton ISD (2)

Dillard, Jakari

Santos, Isaiah

Red Oak ISD (1)

White, JaQuan

Richardson ISD (3)

Crawford, Dwain

Hollins, Devan

Onic, Ellis

Royal ISD (1)

Hayes, Charmini

Temple ISD (1)

Ortiz, Jazzmen

Waco ISD (1)

Webb, Anthony

Waxahachie ISD (2)

Beal, Jermaine

Swift, Marcus

Wichita Falls ISD (1)

Beaver, Shavodrick

