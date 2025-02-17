Skip to main content
Second San Antonio teacher tied to Texas certification cheating ring on administrative leave, district says

More than 200 unqualified teachers certified in $1M Houston-based cheating scheme

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Tags: KSAT Investigates, Northside ISD, Texas Education Association, Education

SAN ANTONIO – A Northside Independent School District history teacher is on administrative leave in connection with a TEA investigation into a teacher-certification cheating scheme, district officials confirmed to KSAT Investigates on Monday.

Alin Edouard is the second teacher from the district tied to the scandal.

He was hired as a history teacher at Taft High School in August 2024, according to the district.

Edouard previously worked at Del Valle Independent School District in Travis County, TEA records show.

NISD said he was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 7, the same day the district placed John Jay High School special education teacher and coach Colin Tayloron administrative leave.

Taylor has been a teacher at John Jay High School since 2022. He previously worked as a substitute teacher at the school in 2021, the district said.

>> Hundreds illegally got Texas teacher licenses through cheating ring, Harris County prosecutors say

The TEA notified Northside ISD of the investigation on Feb. 5.

KSAT was the first area media outlet to report a San Antonio connection to the statewide scandal.

In October 2024, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced the indictment of five people accused of participating in the cheating scheme, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

Earlier this month, KSAT obtained a list of 60 new names of teachers under investigation by the TEA. Most of the teachers work in the Houston area.

The alleged Houston-based scheme, reportedly worth over $1 million, involved falsifying credentials to secure teaching positions for individuals who did not meet certification requirements, according to the DA’s Office.

The DA’s Office estimated that the ring’s kingpin had grossed more than $1 million from the scheme.

Court documents show an estimated 430 tests were taken fraudulently and more than 210 unqualified teachers were certified in this scheme, who are now practicing or practiced at Texas public schools and in districts across the state.

List of the following teachers under investigation:

San Antonio-area districts

Northside ISD (1)

  • Edouard, Alin
  • Taylor, Colin

Houston-area districts

Aldine ISD (3)

  • Harbin, Julia
  • James, Odell
  • Johnson, LaTyler

Alief ISD (1)

  • Smith, Rod

Alvin ISD (5)

  • Collins, Jefferson
  • Edwards, Nehandra
  • Garrett, Michael
  • Manning, Brandon
  • White, Daphney

Conroe ISD (1)

  • Selvage, Perry

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD (9)

  • Ganaway (Johnson), Tomeka
  • Green, Arthur
  • Hamilton, Leeland
  • Hampton, Rodney
  • Lewis, Xaquenetta
  • Marshall, Jeremy
  • Valenzuela, Yamille
  • Whiting, Cathy
  • Wilson, Darius

Fort Bend ISD (7)

  • Brown, April
  • Cook, Vivian
  • Durley, Aaron
  • Fogle, William
  • Harris, Kimberly
  • Octave, Natashia
  • Thomas, Tavares

Galena Park ISD (1)

  • Mack, Johnnie

Goose Creek ISD (1)

  • Tarry, Levah

Harris County Dept of Education (1)

  • Gray, Xavier

Houston ISD (24)

  • Crump, Donna
  • Galloway, Fred
  • Granger, Jona
  • Grant, Ernest
  • Grayson, Vincent (10/29/24 entry) - Alleged ring leader indicted
  • Harris, Alexcia
  • Henderson, Gerrod
  • Hill, Jerome
  • Jimenez, Monique
  • Johnson, Tiffany
  • Kendricks, Danyelle
  • Lockett, Arthur
  • Newton, Nicholas (10/29/24 entry) - Indicted
  • Peterson, Charles
  • Politte, Mark
  • Rideaux, Sherman
  • Roberts, LaShonda (10/29/24 entry) - Indicted
  • Session, Latisha
  • Smith, Kaylon
  • Swain, Cody
  • Vaezie, Allen
  • Walker, George
  • Westbrooks, Earl
  • Woods, William

Humble ISD (1)

  • Turner, Reginald

Katy ISD (2)

  • Agyei, Kwabena
  • McAfee, Calandra

Pearland ISD (1)

  • Oglesby, Toye

Spring ISD (4)

  • Allah, Mecca
  • Dawson, Allison
  • Finney, Sterling
  • Martin, Lajuana

Spring Branch ISD (1)

  • Glass-Hammond, Autumn

Other districts

The remaining districts are located outside of the Houston area, grouped as follows:

Allen ISD (1)

  • Williams, Jeremiah

Alvarado ISD (1)

  • Cisneroz, Lawrence

Arlington ISD (5)

  • Bragg, Shayla
  • Martin, Money
  • Roberts, Nia
  • Smith, Nicolas
  • Versey, Jordan

Beaumont ISD (3)

  • Nolan, Tristan
  • Prince, Terrell
  • Wright, Tanisha

Boling ISD (1)

  • Mathis, Wade

Carthage ISD (1)

  • Hill, Reginald

Cedar Hill ISD (2)

  • Burns, Devonta
  • Spivey, Terrion

Chapel Hill ISD (1)

  • Raymond, Roald

Crowley ISD (3)

  • Green, Dnarius
  • Haliburton, Janesha
  • Oneal, Crystal

Dallas ISD (13)

  • Din, Jeremiah
  • Goss, Jason
  • Hanks, Adrianne
  • Heath, Janea
  • Mauldin, Antonio
  • Primas, Nyzhe
  • Rodriguez, Hugo
  • Rogers, Jordan
  • Spillman, Tahj
  • Thornton, Cairo
  • Washington, Thomas
  • Willingham, Kenneth
  • Winn, Robert L.

Del Valle ISD (2)

  • Edouard, Alin (most recently worked at Taft High School)
  • Jackson, Aaron

DeSoto ISD (1)

  • Malone, Germia

Duncanville ISD (11)

  • Hardaway, Dwight
  • Hemphill, Patrick
  • Hill, Charles Preston
  • Jones, Taneadra
  • Key, Simone
  • Luster, Jeffrey
  • Mayes, Keisha
  • Moore, LaToya
  • Samuels, Gabriel
  • Simmons, Michelle
  • Tribble Jr, Alford

Eagle Mt- Saginaw ISD (1)

  • Mallet, Dayton

Everman ISD (2)

  • Bennett, Brandon
  • Hendrix, Caleb

Fort Worth ISD (5)

  • Bowman-Smith, Destiny
  • Hogan, Hanna
  • Regan-Waterford, Sheba
  • Reagor, Dominique
  • Vaughn, Reuben

Garland ISD (1)

  • Kelly, Antonio

Granbury ISD (1)

  • Mitchell, Donald

Hardin-Jefferson ISD (1)

  • Sneed, Omar

Irving ISD (2)

  • Cooks, Markel
  • Ford, Karrington

Keene ISD (1)

  • Bailey, Rico

Lake Dallas ISD (1)

  • Reid, Robert

Lancaster ISD (2)

  • Douglas, Corey
  • Spears, Darrea

Linden-Kildare CISD (1)

  • Clark, Randel

Lufkin ISD (1)

  • Holt, Taishia

Madisonville ISD (1)

  • Robinson, Nikia

Mansfield ISD (2)

  • Adams, Xavier
  • Osborne, Shameika

Maypearl ISD (1)

  • Cannon, Quentin

Mesquite ISD (4)

  • Baxter, Marion
  • Metcalf, Quincy
  • Swann, Lamonda
  • Virgil, Chason

Mineral Wells ISD (1)

  • Luster, Taylor

Palestine ISD (1)

  • Hargers, Brandon

Plano ISD (1)

  • McNeal, Devante

Port Arthur ISD (6)

  • Callihan, Armani
  • Decuir, Tieranny
  • Green-Allison, Charlotte
  • Johnson, Quintin
  • Nelson, Edwin
  • Williams, Michelle

Princeton ISD (2)

  • Dillard, Jakari
  • Santos, Isaiah

Red Oak ISD (1)

  • White, JaQuan

Richardson ISD (3)

  • Crawford, Dwain
  • Hollins, Devan
  • Onic, Ellis

Royal ISD (1)

  • Hayes, Charmini

Temple ISD (1)

  • Ortiz, Jazzmen

Waco ISD (1)

  • Webb, Anthony

Waxahachie ISD (2)

  • Beal, Jermaine
  • Swift, Marcus

Wichita Falls ISD (1)

  • Beaver, Shavodrick

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

