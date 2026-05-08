Texas’ 35th Congressional District primary runoffs: Who is running and what to know

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Last year’s redistricting upended the makeup of Texas’ 35th Congressional District, prompting the Democratic incumbent, Rep. Greg Casar, to run for a different seat. The open race for the new TX-35 spurred competitive primaries on both sides, with two Democrats and two Republicans advancing to runoffs in their respective races after no one received 50% of the vote in either March primary.

On the Republican side, state Rep. John Lujan is hoping to overcome President Donald Trump’s endorsement of his opponent, Carlos De La Cruz, by winning over voters in the subset of the district he already represents in the Texas House. For Democrats, Bexar County sheriff’s deputy Johnny Garcia is pitching himself as an “old-school, common-sense, law-and-order Democrat,” which he said is needed to win against a Republican. He’s up against housing reform activist Maureen Galindo, who finished ahead of Garcia in March despite a meager fundraising haul of under $10,000.

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The seat’s new boundaries take in less than 10% of its current constituency. The new 35th covers parts of San Antonio and Guadalupe, Wilson and Karnes counties to the east. If the updated lines had existed in 2024, Trump would have won the seat by about 10 points.

But the GOP-led redraw also created a Hispanic-majority district, and Democrats have set their sights on maintaining control of the seat by capitalizing on what polls have shown to be a leftward shift of Hispanic voters since Trump took office.

Population race/ethnicity: 57% Hispanic, 31% white, 9% Black, 3% Asian

2024 presidential results in district: Trump + 10 (Trump 54.6%, Harris 44.2%)

Counties in district: Bexar, Guadalupe, Karnes, Wilson

Cities in district: San Antonio, Cibolo, Converse, New Braunfels, Schertz, Seguin, Universal City, among others

Campaign site Carlos De La Cruz Republican 💰 Campaign finance: Total raised: $513,000

Total spent: $375,000

Cash on hand: $138,000 💰 Notable donors and outside spending support this cycle: Defending Our Values PAC , a super PAC focused on AI safety and regulation: $480,000

Strong PAC, a super PAC funded by Club for Growth Action : $243,000

Billionaire Paul Singer

Real estate developer and businessman and chair of U.S. Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Ross Perot Jr.

Hispanic Leadership Trust PAC

Experience:

Served 20 years in the Air Force and was deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and the U.S. southern border

Opened a kickboxing gym with his wife in San Antonio in 2018

Endorsements:

President Donald Trump

House Speaker Mike Johnson

U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz , R-Edinburg; Carlos De La Cruz’s sister

Policy stances:

Strengthen border security by funding immigration enforcement and increasing border infrastructure, technology and personnel

Improve healthcare access by supporting policies that encourage transparency for insurance companies, expand options for small businesses and train medical professionals in underserved communities

Support domestic artificial intelligence innovation through strategic export controls and cut regulations for cryptocurrency technology

Make energy more affordable for consumers by rolling back clean energy regulations

In the news:

How to contact or learn more:

info@carlosforcongress.com

Carlos De La Cruz for Congress

Attn: Legal Counsel

P.O. Box 2072

Universal City, TX

78148

Link to campaign site

Campaign site John Lujan Republican 💰 Campaign finance: Total raised: $528,000

Total spent: $448,000

Cash on hand: $79,000 💰 Notable donors and outside spending support this cycle: GOPAC Election Fund , a longtime national Republican PAC: $110,000

Charter Schools Action PAC : $24,000

Wallace Jefferson, former Texas Supreme Court chief justice

Former Texas Secretary of State and San Antonio mayoral candidate Rolando Pablos

International Association of Firefighters — $5,000

Experience:

State representative since 2021, when he flipped a Democratic-held seat

Served for 25 years as a firefighter in the San Antonio Fire Department and was previously a deputy in the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department

Briefly held state House seat from 2016 through early 2017

Endorsements:

Policy stances:

Opposes the Dignity Act, a bipartisan immigration reform bill that would invest $10 billion in border security and offer legal status to some undocumented immigrants who arrived before 2021, because he argues it allows for amnesty on a large scale

Provide youth support through improvements for child welfare, education and reform for the juvenile justice system, including providing pathways for at-risk youth

Reduce government waste and support small businesses to strengthen economic development, and continue advocating for property tax cuts

In the news:

How to contact or learn more:

john@votelujan.com

20003 FM 1937

San Antonio, TX

78221

Link to campaign site

Campaign site Maureen Galindo Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: Total raised: $9,000

Total spent: $11,000

Cash on hand: $2,000 💰 Notable donors and outside spending support this cycle: Ricardo Villarreal, Democrat who lost to Rep. Henry Cuellar in the primary

Experience:

Housing justice activist who helped create a rental assistance program during the COVID-19 pandemic

Ran unsuccessfully for San Antonio City Council in 2025

Endorsements:

John Lira and Whitney Masterson-Moyes, Galindo’s Democratic opponents in the primary

Citizens Against AIPAC Corruption

Bexar County Tejano Democrats

Citizens’ Impeachment

Policy stances:

Fully fund veterans’ disability benefits and provide access to healthcare and housing for life by taxing the arms industry

End for-profit detention centers and dismantle Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and end U.S. economic and political influence in Central and South America

Place a moratorium on data center development in Texas and invest in clean energy

Guarantee abortion access, end for-profit reproductive care and focus on abortion prevention through education and social support

In the news:

How to contact or learn more:

maureengalindo@maureenforUScongress.com

Link to campaign site

Campaign site Johnny Garcia Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: Total raised: $247,000

Total spent: $205,000

Cash on hand: $42,000 💰 Notable donors and outside spending support this cycle: BDA PAC, the political action committee of centrist Democratic caucus Blue Dog Coalition : $300,000

Former Bexar County Judge and San Antonio Mayor Nelson Wolff

Former San Antonio City Council member and mayoral candidate Manny Pelaez

Experience:

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office public information officer

Served on patrol and the SWAT Crisis Negotiation Team

Led the Inmate Worker Program, a second-chance initiative for rehabilitation, as a corrections officer

Endorsements:

TX-15 Democratic nominee Bobby Pulido

San Antonio Express-News

TX-33 Rep. Marc Veasey , D-Fort Worth

Democratic Majority for Israel PAC

Policy stances:

Increase federal grant funding for local law enforcement, including more resources for drug treatment and mental health

End Trump’s tariffs, which he says are threatening manufacturing jobs in the San Antonio area and driving higher everyday costs

Create pathways to higher paying jobs through apprenticeship programs and workforce development training

Prevent members of Congress from trading stocks

In the news:

How to contact or learn more:

info@votejohnnygarcia.com

PO BOX 14117

San Antonio, Texas, 78214

Link to campaign site