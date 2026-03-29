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Local News

Two people shot, one suspect in custody, Pearsall police say

Police say that the shooting occurred because of a ‘domestic disturbance’

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Police Crime Tape (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

PEARSALL, Texas – Two people were shot Saturday evening in Pearsall following a domestic disturbance, according to Pearsall Police Chief Daniel Flores.

The Pearsall Police Department responded to reports of a shooting after 6 p.m. Saturday on W Blas Street.

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A man and woman were shot and transported to a San Antonio hospital for treatment.

Just before 7 p.m., the Frio County Sheriff’s Office asked everyone to stay away from W Blas Street. The office said Medical Drive was also being shut down until further notice.

One suspect is in custody, according to Flores, but is not being identified at this time.

Flores said the man who was shot may also be a suspect, but investigators had not yet been able to speak with him.

The chief said there is no active danger to the public, and the shooting remains under investigation.

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