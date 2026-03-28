Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
71º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
‘We reclaimed it:’ San Antonio store turns disparaging comments about Hispanics into sold-out merch
Tiger Woods released on bail hours after arrest at crash scene on suspicion of DUI
‘I can’t physically do it anymore’: Data shows nearly 8,000 student-caused injuries reported by Bexar County educators
Doorbell camera helps San Antonio police foil kidnapping-ransom scheme targeting senior
Nixon man seen twerking on Jeep in video dies days after March crash in Port Aransas
ACSO: 2 arrested after 150-mile pursuit linked to human smuggling attempt ends in Atascosa County
Tropical fish are thriving in San Antonio creeks. Here’s why it matters.

Local News

Man shot multiple times; SAPD believes suspect remains inside West Side home

SAPD: Man was shot in the abdomen and leg

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Jarryd Luna, Photojournalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department staged outside a West Side home Saturday, where they believe a shooting suspect is located.

Police said a man was shot in the abdomen and leg around 3 p.m. in the 6700 block of Blue Oak Lane. The man’s condition is unclear at this time.

Recommended Videos

Additional details were not immediately available. We have reached out to the San Antonio Fire Department and SAPD for more information. Check back later for updates.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...