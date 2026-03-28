Man shot multiple times; SAPD believes suspect remains inside West Side home

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department staged outside a West Side home Saturday, where they believe a shooting suspect is located.

Police said a man was shot in the abdomen and leg around 3 p.m. in the 6700 block of Blue Oak Lane. The man’s condition is unclear at this time.

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Additional details were not immediately available. We have reached out to the San Antonio Fire Department and SAPD for more information. Check back later for updates.

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