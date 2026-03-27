Man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 East Side bar shooting that killed 3

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced Thursday for a 2021 shooting at an East Side bar that left three people dead.

A judge sentenced Daniel Barragan to life in prison for the murders of Dan Edward Martinez Jr. and siblings April and Mauro Rodriguez, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

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On Aug. 15, 2021, a fight broke out between two women at an illegal after-hours bar known as The Boom Boom Room, the district attorney’s office said.

Several other people became involved, and the altercation then spilled into the parking lot.

During the fight, Barragan and Eduardo Delarosa separately retrieved firearms from their vehicles and started shooting, the district attorney’s office said.

“Video evidence showed Barragan firing an assault-style weapon directly into a crowd of people leaving the bar, while Delarosa discharged his weapon into the air,” the district attorney’s office said.

April Rodriguez, 32, and Martinez, 28, were pronounced dead at the scene. Mauro Rodriguez, 26, died at a hospital.

Two others were injured as a result of Barragan’s gunfire, according to the district attorney’s office.

Barragan fled the scene and was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department during a traffic stop several days later.

Delarosa accepted a plea agreement and received a 15-year prison sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the district attorney’s office said.

The bar later had its liquor permit permanently canceled by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

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